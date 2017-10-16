Eleven races decided for school board seats in Central Alberta

Most incumbent trustees held on in the Chinook’s Edge School Division, but there will be one new person on the board.

Melissa Copley defeated incumbent Sheldon Ball 623 to 482 votes in Monday’s municipal election. Copley will represent the Carstairs/Cremona area of the school division.

In other races, incumbent Sherry Cooper held off challenger Brian Constantine 955 to 462 votes in the Penhold/Springbrook/Poplar Ridge area. While incumbent Connie Huelsman won 479 to 252 votes in the Bowden/Spruce View area.

Acclaimed were Joe-Anne Knispel-Matejka for Sylvan Lake, Colleen Butler for Delburne/Elnora, Holly Bilton for Innisfail, Allan Tarnoczi for Sundre, Trudy James for Olds/Reed Ranch and Gordon Kerr for Didsbury.

In Clearview Public Schools, Greg Hayden (785 votes) and Becky Scott (503 votes) won the two seats for the Town of Stettler. Incumbent John Schofer retained his seat with 224 votes to challenger Steve Davies’ 150 votes in the Botha, Gadsby and Byemoor area.

Acclaimed were Guy Neitz near Stettler, Erskine and Donalda; Kimberley Smyth in Big Valley and area; Erika Grice in Caster and area; and Ken Checkel in the Coronation and Brownfield area.

The only race in the Wild Rose School Division was in Ward 3 (Condor, Leslieville and Caroline) was won by Gary Thompson with 400 votes to Stuart Morris’ 206 votes.

Acclaimed were Russ Hickman and Daryl Scott in Ward 1, Mae Tyron in Ward 2, Julie Andrew in Ward 4 and Heidi Hetherington in Ward 5.

In Wolf Creek Public Schools, Ward 1 (Clive and Alix) was won by Luci Henry over Marie Kiist 413 to 195 votes; Ward 3 (Rimbey and Blufton) went to incumbent Trudy Bratland who won 607 to 340 votes over Melinda McLauchlin; Ward 4 (Eckville and Bentley) was won by incumbent Pamela Hansen 460 to 378 votes over Gwen Olsen; and Ward 5, which is two seats, (Blackfalds and Lacombe) was won by Kelly Lowery (1,399) and Brent Byron Buchanan (1,127 votes).

Lorrie Jess was acclaimed in Ward 2 (Ponoka).

Results of Monday’s municipal election are unofficial.



