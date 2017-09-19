Eleven races for school board seats in Central Alberta

There are only a few election fights in Central Alberta’s school boards as most of the trustees won by acclamation.

The nomination deadline for municipal elections was Monday at noon, setting the field of candidates for the Oct. 16 election of municipal mayors, councils and school trustees.

Of the four public school divisions and one separate school board in the region there are 11 competitive races in area school districts.

In the Chinooks Edge School district, which includes schools in Sylvan Lake, Penhold, Innisfail, Olds, Sundre and Bowden, will feature races in three of its wards. Those acclaimed included Joe-Anne Knispel-Matejka in Ward 1, Colleen Butler in Ward 3, Holly Bilton in Ward 4, Allan Tamoczi in Ward 5, Trudy James in Ward 7 and Gord Kerr in Ward 8.

Races will take place in Ward 2 between the incumbent Sherry Cooper and challenger Brian Constantine. in Ward 5 between incumbent Connie Huelsman and challenger Sandra Shippelt and in Ward 9 between incumbent Sheldon Ball and challenger Melissa Copley.

In Clearview Public Schools, there will be elections held in three wards. There is a five-way race for two positions in Ward 3 (Stettler) between Dave Goodwin, Greg Hayden, Rebecca Scott, Peter Simons and David Zondag. There are also two-way races in Ward 2 (Big Valley and Erskine) between Yvette Cassidy and Kimberley Rae Smyth; and in Ward 4 (Botha, Gadsby and Byemoor) between Steve Davies and John Schofer. Wards 1, 5 and 6 were elected by acclamation to Guy Neitz, Erika Jane Grice and Ken Checkel respectively.

Only one election will be held in the Wild Rose School Division, Wards 1, 2, 4 and 5 were all elected by acclamation. Russ Hickman and Daryl Scott in Ward 1, Mae Tyron in Ward 2, Julie Andrew in Ward 4 and Heidi Hetherington in Ward 5. The contest will be in Ward 3 between Stuart J. Morris and Thompson Gary. That ward includes the Condor, Leslieville and Caroline areas.

In the Wolf Creek school district there will be two elections and two nomination deadline extensions due to a lack of candidates. Wards 1 (Clive and Alix) and 5 (Blackfalds and Lacombe) didn’t receive enough nominations. The elections with happen in Ward 3 (Rimbey and Bluffton) between incumbent Trudy Bratland and Melinda McLaughlin and in Ward 4 (Eckville and Bentley) between incumbent Pamela Hansen and Gwen Olsen. In Ward 2 (Ponoka), Lorrie Jess was elected by acclamation.

Both the Lacombe and Ponoka seats of the St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Schools district were elected by acclamation. Dan Svitich in Ponoka and Dunna Tugwood in Lacombe.

