Environmental plan shows few Red Deer residents are lowering gas consumption

Rising community fuel use and an expanding development “footprint” for Red Deer highlight some goals that are not being met in the City of Red Deer’s Environmental Master Plan.

Nancy Hackett, environmental initiatives supervisor with the City of Red Deer, told council this week that 12 areas of measurement are right on target, including a lower water consumption in the city, more natural areas in the city, as well as trail kilometres created per resident, and a higher volume of waste that’s diverted from the landfill.

One of the metrics that isn’t on target is the amount of fuel being used in the city on a per capita basis. The aim is to achieve an overall reduction of 8 per cent from the 2009 baseline. But the total gasoline and diesel consumption jumped to 142-million litres in 2016 from the baseline of 113-million litres.

Hackett said more city residents would have to car pool, use public transit, walk or bike ride to bring down the fuel consumption. At the very least, they would have to buy more hybrid or electric cars, which isn’t happening at a fast rate.

So far, the City doesn’t keep track of fuel consumption in city-owned fleet vehicles or buses, but Hackett believes this would be a good idea in future.

The other goal that isn’t on target is reducing the size of Red Deer’s development footprint. The footprint increased from 2015 and 2016 (to 699.5 square-metres per person from a previous 692.6 square-metres per person.) But Hackett believes it will get on track again through the development of Riverlands and other high-density neighbourhoods.

There are five metrics in the plan that require further clarity, including the level of greenhouse gas emissions created by industry, and use of renewable energy. While air quality targets for all compounds have been met, the exception is fine particulate matter, which is higher than desired.

Hackett said the annual Environmental Master Plan report shows how management and stewardship actions are progressing, and what challenges must still be met. A study is currently being done on goals for urban forestry projects.