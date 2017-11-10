Ethics watchdog starts full-blown probe of Morneau’s involvement in pension bill

OTTAWA — Federal ethics watchdog Mary Dawson is launching an examination of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s involvement in a pension bill that could have benefited a company in which he owned some $21 million worth of shares.

In a letter to NDP ethics critic Nathan Cullen, Dawson says she believes she has “reasonable grounds” to commence an examination of Morneau’s conduct.

The letter points to a section of the Conflict of Interest Act that empowers the ethics commissioner to examine a matter if she has reason to believe a public office holder has contravened the act.

Cullen had asked Dawson to investigate whether Morneau was in a conflict of interest when he sponsored Bill C-27.

Dawson had initially said she’d look into the matter and follow up with Morneau; she’s now upgraded that to a full-blown examination.

Bill C-27 would allow pension administrators to convert direct benefit pension plans to targeted benefit plans — a change for which Morneau had lobbied when he was the head of Morneau Shepell, a pension administration and human resources company founded by his father.

When Morneau introduced the bill a year ago, he still held millions worth of shares in the company.

It emerged last month that, based on Dawson’s advice, Morneau had not divested or placed those shares in a blind trust. Rather, he followed her recommendation that the “best measure of compliance” would be to set up a conflict of interest screen that was supposed to prevent him from being involved in discussions or decisions that could benefit him through his stake in Morneau Shepell.

Morneau has said he didn’t need to recuse himself from C-27 because the bill is of general application and not specific to Morneau Shepell.

However, Cullen argues that the value of Morneau Shepell shares rose in the days immediately following the introduction of C-27, earning the minister some $2 million in just five days.

In a bid to snuff out the uproar over his handling of his personal finances, Morneau is now in the process of selling off his shares and placing his other considerable assets in a blind trust. He has promised to donate to charity any gains in the value of his shares since taking office in 2015.

A spokesperson for the minister said he has always worked with Dawson and followed her advice and, in the same spirit, “will answer any questions” she has about his involvement in C-27.

The bill has languished on the order paper since it was introduced and does not appear to be a high priority for the Trudeau government. Nevertheless, the Liberals earlier this month rejected an NDP motion to withdraw the bill.

Cullen said Friday that the noose seems to be getting tighter and tighter around Morneau. While the NDP has not yet called for the minister’s resignation, Cullen said: “If you ask the question, ‘Can he still do his job?’ my answer is that I’m not sure he can.”

Previous story
Ottawa proposing legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram, plus GST/HST
Next story
Greg Clark quits as Alberta Party leader, says party poised to grow

Just Posted

Accused killer’s confessions ruled inadmissible

Judge rules RCMP interviewers waited too long to give accused a bathroom break

Making the case for a supervised injection site in Red Deer

Discovery of carfentanil in city hall washroom

Police request help finding fraud suspect

Stettler RCMP issued arrest warrant

Influenza cases on the rise

Immunization continues in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Online threats for Hunting Hills included ‘shooting up’ an event

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate threats made against the school

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month