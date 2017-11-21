European court opens hearing on recognizing same-sex unions

BUCHAREST, Romania — The European Court of Justice on Tuesday opened a hearing on the recognition of same-sex marriages in European Union countries where they aren’t legal.

The hearing in Luxembourg came after Romania’s constitutional court asked the European court to make a ruling on the issue amid a court case in Romania brought by a Romanian-American couple who want their 2010 union to be recognized. Same-sex marriage isn’t legally recognized in EU member Romania.

Iustina Ionescu, a Romanian lawyer, told the court the couple’s marriage should be recognized based on the EU principle of free movement.

“We have confidence in the wisdom of the European judges that they will have the capacity to take a decision in our favour which corrects the injustices in Romania,” said Adrian Coman, who has been fighting since 2012 to get his marriage to U.S. citizen Claibourn Robert Hamilton legally recognized in the same way it would be if they were a heterosexual couple.

However, representatives from Romania, Hungary, Poland and Estonia told the court Tuesday they don’t want the term “spouse” to include same-sex unions.

European Commission officials said that same-sex marriages or civil partnerships are recognized or enjoy legal protection in 22 out of EU’s 28 members.

Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Estonia currently do not offer legal protection to same-sex couples.

Opposition to same-sex relationships is often fierce in Romania, where homosexuality was only decriminalized in 2002.

Coman and Hamilton, who live in New York, travelled to Luxembourg for the hearing.

Previous story
CBS co-hosts on Charlie Rose: not the man I know
Next story
After death of 8th child, Ikea relaunches dresser recall in U.S and Canada

Just Posted

After death of 8th child, Ikea relaunches dresser recall in U.S and Canada

NEW YORK — Ikea relaunched a recall of 29 million chests and… Continue reading

Decision on Haitians’ status in the U.S. has Canada on alert for asylum seekers

OTTAWA — A decision by the Trump administration to end a temporary… Continue reading

European court opens hearing on recognizing same-sex unions

BUCHAREST, Romania — The European Court of Justice on Tuesday opened a… Continue reading

German police retrieve 100 stolen John Lennon items

BERLIN — A cigarette case, a handwritten musical score, three diaries and… Continue reading

Trump administration announces sanctions against North Korea

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration plans to announce Tuesday new sanctions on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

CP Holiday train to stop in Ponoka for another year

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month