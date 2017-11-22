Exclusive Video: Joshua Frank explains shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus

Frank and Jason Klaus are facing triple murder charges in the deaths Klaus’ parents and sister

Jason Klaus (left) and Joshua Frank in a pickup truck before Frank spoke to an undercover RCMP officer he believed was an organized crime boss about the murders of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Accused killer Joshua Frank jokes about being a “stone cold killer” in a video shown to the court last week.

Frank and his friend Jason Klaus are each facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Klaus’ parents and sister.

In the video Frank describes sneaking into a Central Alberta farmhouse and shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus in the video shown in court last week.

The video features Frank in the front seat of a pickup truck speaking with a veteran RCMP undercover officer, who was posing as organized crime boss Mr. Big.

“So it would be safe to say you’re a stone-cold killer?” asked the undercover officer.

“I guess,” Frank replied, sparking laughter between the two.

A four-month undercover RCMP operation, known as Project Kontingent, culminated in the 34-minute conversation between “Mr. Big” and Frank.

Jason Klaus was the original sting target as a suspect for the deaths of his parents and sister in December, 2013. But the investigation widened when Klaus told Mr. Big he hired Frank to kill the three family members.

The identity of the undercover officer is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.