Family of MLA killed helping stranded driver gets tour of school named for him

The family of an Alberta politician killed while helping a stranded driver on a highway shed tears of joy, grief and gratitude as they stood in front of a Calgary school named after him.

Manmeet Singh Bhullar School opened its doors on Aug. 15, but on Monday Bhullar’s family got a tour.

Bhullar, a Calgary Progressive Conservative MLA, was killed in November 2015 on Highway 2 near Red Deer after he got out of his car to help a stranded driver in a snowstorm and was hit by a semi.

He was 35.

The school has room for 600 students and has smart TVs in classrooms, a private courtyard and several meeting spaces.

Tarjinder Bhullar said “it’s amazing to see his name associated with a place that is going to give young children education and such a strong start to the rest of their lives.”

“There’s tears of grief and there’s just tears of absolute gratitude.”

Kevin Bauer said it’s an honour to be the school’s its first principal.

“Not only an emotional investment but there’s a personal investment,” he said. “The school is named after someone who is very meaningful to the community here.”