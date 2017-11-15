Family Services of Central Alberta wants to fill 600 gift bags for grandparents

Getting an isolated senior a gift has long been the goal of the Gifts for Grandparents program, and last year more than 500 gift bags were delivered.

Run by Family Services of Central Alberta, the program is now in its ninth year. This year, they hope to get gift bags to more than 600 seniors in Red Deer.

According to a release from family services, many seniors in the area are isolated and may not have family in Central Alberta to celebrate the Christmas season with.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 12. Suggested items to donate include lightweight blankets, toiletries for men and women, mittens, scarves, tuques, socks, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, cookies, chocolates, candies (including diabetic), crackers and jam, large print books, crosswords, Sudoku and word searches.

No used items can be accepted. Cash donations are also welcome. Donations over $10 are eligible for a tax receipt.

Donations can be dropped off at the downtown Co-op, 5118 47th Ave.; any Shoppers Drug Mart location; the Kinsmen Family Playspace at Parkland Mall, 4747 67th St.; Timberland Pet Valu, 499 Timberlands Dr.; Capri Hair Salon, 3310 50th Ave.; and at FCSA, 5409 50th Ave.

Volunteers are also needed to help sort, pack and deliver the gifts, to find out more about volunteering call Liz 403-309-8215.

If you would like more information on this program or know of an isolated senior who could benefit from it, call Sandra at 403-309-8213 or visit www.fsca.ca.



