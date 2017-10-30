Family tells hearings that a ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction

MEMBERTOU, N.S. — Relatives of a murdered Inuk woman say that merely appearing white heightens police and public interest in a crime or missing person case.

Loretta Saunders’ sister, Delilah Saunders, and their mother Meriam made the comments today as they spoke to the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Women and Girls.

Forty witnesses are expected to testify during three days of hearings at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

Saunders’ body was found at the side of a New Brunswick highway in February 2014, leading to murder convictions against Halifax residents Blake Leggette and his girlfriend Victoria Henneberry.

They killed Saunders after they ran into financial difficulties and were unable to pay rent they owed her.

During the hearings in Membertou, Meriam Saunders said police initially said the case involved a missing white woman, and she said she found it more difficult to get information from officers after they started to correctly refer to her as an Inuk woman.

Delilah Saunders says her sister had shared experiences with her about the phenomenon of “white-passing people,” a phrase that refers to the tendency for people to treat non-white people differently if they have features that cause others to think they’re white.

Previous story
Numbers of newcomers in 2018 not only question for immigration plan

Just Posted

Charges laid in fatal drunk driving crash west of Red Deer

A woman faces eight charges stemming from a deadly crash in Red… Continue reading

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

City of Red Deer borrows $5.2 million to accommodate future development

Council boosts efficiencies with regional water, sewer lines

Accused in murder trial shared details of the crime

Jason Klaus said his sister’s spirit told him what happened the night of the murders

Charge withdrawn against man accused of threatening Alberta over carbon tax

The Crown has withdrawn a charge against a man who was accused… Continue reading

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month