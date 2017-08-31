Fanatullen Folk Society celebrates 33 years

Fanatullen Folk Society secretary treasurer Tami Murdoch shares her excitement for the upcoming three-day Scandinavian Folk Dance Workshop and Dinner Dance banquet, which will celebrate the 33rd year of the society. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The Fanatullen Folk Society wants you to join in celebrating 33 years of Scandinavian folk dancing.

Tami Murdoch, the society’s secretary treasurer, has been a member since the society was founded in the 1980s.

“When I first started I thought, ‘I’ll just do this for a few years,’ and now when I look back I think, ‘gee it’s still going,’” said Murdoch.

Over the years the society has seen a drop in members. At one point there were 40 members, but now there are just 10 – nine women and one man.

“I would like to see more people become interested – especially younger people. Whether we can make that happen is hard to say,” she said.

Murdoch said she loves folk dancing because it is in her blood.

“My grandparents knew all about folk dancing. They may not have danced the dance, but I know they heard the music, and that gives me a connection to my ancestors.”

Murdoch’s children still come out and dance with the society from time to time.

To celebrate its 33rd anniversary, the society will host a Scandinavian Folk Dance Workshop at Festival Hall (4214 58 St.) from Sept. 15-17, with a special Dinner Dance banquet on Sept. 16.

Murdoch said the workshop and banquet is open to everyone, not just members of Scandinavian groups.

Sweden’s Mikkel Thompson and the United States’ Ginny Lee will lead the three-day workshop.

Alberta’s Edwin Erickson Accordion Orchestra will perform at the banquet. There will also be a performance demo by the certified instructors and a grand march.

For more information, call 403-347-5303 or 403-341-4672 for more information or to purchase tickets, which will be sold until Sept. 8.

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com