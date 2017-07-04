Farm expo at Olds College focuses on smart technologies

A new three-day agricultural event at Olds College running Thursday to Saturday will focus on scientific agricultural advancements and innovations.

The inaugural FutureFarm Canada Expo is also intended to serve as a new Alberta-focused outdoor agricultural festival to kick off summer. Over time it is expected to develop into a leading international agricultural event based in Western Canada.

The expo will highlight smart agriculture technologies and practices through educational workshops, presentations, and exhibits. The show brings together producers, suppliers, industry decision makers, private sector champions and government representatives to develop and drive innovations for sustainable agriculture.

Over 100 exhibiting companies will showcase cutting-edge products and services available to the industry; as well as providing fun for the family.

In a Farm to Fork experience, attendees will be able to connect with companies and organizations focused on the entire food chain process. This featured area combines education about food production from the field to the dinner table with a showcase of local restaurants and chefs, food processors and producers of organic and sustainable agricultural products.

In addition to seeing the latest equipment innovations available to farmers, there are free agri-business seminars, an agri-business exhibition, seed plot demonstrations, country lifestyles exhibit, live musical entertainment, Alberta craft brewers beer gardens, and cooking and drone demonstrations.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit futurefarmexpo.com

The event is organized by dmg :: events in partnership with Olds College.