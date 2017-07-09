Fatal collision on Hwy 53

A motorcycle driver is dead following a collision with a pick up truck on Hwy 53, west of Rimbey on Saturday.

Rimbey RCMP we dispatched to a head on collision between a motorcycle and a pick up truck on Highway 53 around 4:55 pm on July 8.

A pick up truck and a motorcycle collided head on near the junction with Range Road 21. The male driver of the motorcycle died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. The occupants of the pick up truck were not seriously injured.

Police did not release any further details.

An RCMP collision analyst is assisting Rimbey detachment with the investigation.