Feds spending $36.4M over five years on campaign about perils of legalized pot

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government on Tuesday rolled out the latest phase of its legalized-pot plans: a five-year, $36.4-million campaign to help teach Canadians — especially the younger ones — about the health and safety risks associated with using marijuana.

The money is coming out of a $526-million envelope for marijuana legalization announced in last week’s fall economic update, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Toronto MP Bill Blair, the government’s point man on legalizing pot, told a news conference outside the House of Commons.

“We have never indicated that we are promoting the use of marijuana,” Petitpas Taylor said.

“We want to ensure that Canadians, and youth in particular, have access to the information that they need with respect to risks associated with cannabis use.”

Public education up until now has focused in large part on consequences of breaking the law, Blair added, suggesting legalization will allow parents, teachers, health professionals to have conversations with young people.

Tuesday’s announcement is in addition to a five-year, $9.6-million allotment included in the last federal budget. The campaign will be expanded once legalization takes hold to help explain how the new laws work, Petitpas Taylor said.

The federal Liberals insist they’re still committed to passing that legislation by July 2018, although the Opposition Conservatives, health care experts, a number of provinces and police have raised concerns about the ambitious goal.

The government is wedded to an arbitrary timeline for no good reason, said Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu.

“It is definitely rushed,” said Gladu, who described the handling of the file as typical of the Liberals: grand promises and poor execution.

“Everybody thinks this bill is flawed, whether they are cannabis activists, currently in the distribution area or in the policing force or in the provincial and municipal authorities.”

Alistair MacGregor, the NDP’s deputy justice critic, agreed the government is moving too fast.

“We … want to be cognizant of the fact that we want to make sure we get this right and all of the levels of government that are involved are comfortable with it,” MacGregor said, describing the idea of an awareness campaign as too little, too late.

“We are still worried about the fact provinces and territorial governments are going to have to take on heavy responsibilities to bear the burden of legalization, which includes health care and enforcement.”

Previous story
No one surrenders to Halifax police at second give-yourself-up day

Just Posted

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Justin Trudeau. The prime… Continue reading

Doors open at Warming Centre in Red Deer

Donations can be made to Safe Harbour Society

Red Deer DBA board has four new faces

Board of directors to choose 2o18 executive

Recognizing Survivors of Suicide Day

Red Deer group hosts event

Anniversary of Protestant Reformation celebrated by some Red Deer churches

In Kentwood, kids will learn about Martin Luther through games

VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month