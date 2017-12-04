Feds willing to give more pot tax revenue to provinces to help municipalities

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is willing to give provinces and territories a bigger share of the revenue from a federal excise tax on cannabis, provided that the extra money is devoted to helping municipalities cope with the impact of legalizing recreational pot.

The feds have proposed giving provincial and territorial governments half of the estimated $1-billion annual excise tax take once weed becomes legal next July.

But The Canadian Press has learned that Finance Minister Bill Morneau and his officials have signalled a willingness to increase that share during discussions with their provincial and territorial counterparts.

The discussions have been taking place in preparation for a meeting of federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers Dec. 10-11, where the issue of cannabis taxation is expected to be front and centre.

Any increase in the provincial share will obviously mean less for federal coffers. But precisely how much less than 50 per cent the federal government is willing to accept has not yet been revealed.

A government official close to the discussions, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, said it’s too early to float specific numbers. The final decision will rest on an assessment of the needs of the municipalities — and a willingness by provinces and territories to agree to devote the extra revenue to those needs, the official said.

Mayors across the country have raised concerns about the potential cost to municipalities.

“We all need to know that legalization will not download unsustainable financial or operational burdens to municipalities,” the Federation of Canadian Municipalities says on its website.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has predicted municipalities will face additional costs for policing, enforcement, public health, zoning and licensing. He wrote Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne last July, asking her to consider dedicating a portion of provincial pot revenues — possibly through a special levy — to municipalities.

“Whatever decisions are made, I have no doubt the result will be increased costs for the City of Toronto,” Tory wrote.

The federal government is sympathetic to the concerns of municipalities, the official said.

Under the current proposal, the federal government would impose an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of the final retail price, whichever is higher, with half the revenue going to provinces and territories.

Federal and provincial sales taxes would be applied on top of that.

A one-month public consultation period on the excise tax proposal closes on Dec. 7, just ahead of the finance ministers’ meeting.

Premiers have been complaining since early October, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first unveiled the excise tax plan, that a 50-50 revenue split with Ottawa is not good enough. They maintain their governments will shoulder the lion’s share of the cost of legalization — including public education, policing and road safety — and should, therefore, get the lion’s share of the tax revenue.

Co-ordinating cannabis taxation with the provinces is crucial to the federal objective of drumming organized crime and gangs out of the illegal pot business and keeping marijuana out of the hands of minors. If the price of legal marijuana is not competitive, the black market will continue to flourish.

Under the federal proposal, sales and excise taxes would be levied on both fresh and dried marijuana, pot-infused oils and seeds and seedlings used for home cultivation.

They would also be applied to medical marijuana, on which only HST is currently levied. That proposal has drawn fire but the government argues it’s necessary to ensure there’s no incentive for people to seek out medical pot just because it’s cheaper.

The final price tag for legal weed will vary across the country because provinces have different sales taxes.

Previous story
Legalization of recreational weed unlikely to kill pot black market right away
Next story
Lamborghini joins the boom in supercar SUVs

Just Posted

Man charged with attempted murder after Eastview home invasion

A 53-year-old woman was assaulted

Feds willing to give more pot tax revenue to provinces to help municipalities

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is willing to give provinces and territories… Continue reading

Lamborghini joins the boom in supercar SUVs

MILAN — Supercar makers have long known that parked next to that… Continue reading

Legalization of recreational weed unlikely to kill pot black market right away

TORONTO — From texting a local dealer to dropping into a neighbourhood… Continue reading

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

NEW YORK — Facebook is coming for your kids. The social media… Continue reading

Community Kitchen will help people with low or fixed incomes

Community Kitchen will support people with low or fixed incomes in Central… Continue reading

Advocate web poll suggests most support Bower Place expansion

A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Community Kitchen will help people with low or fixed incomes

Community Kitchen will support people with low or fixed incomes in Central… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month