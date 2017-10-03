Fentanyl and cocaine were seized during Central Alberta traffic stop

A man and a woman from Red Deer face drug trafficking charges after fentanyl and cocaine were seized by police during a Hwy 2 traffic stop.

The arrests resulted from a targeted drug trafficking investigation that spanned several days and involved collaboration between Innisfail and Red Deer RCMP detachments and members of Calgary Police Service.

Innisfail RCMP arrested a pair of suspects in a traffic stop shortly after 4 p.m. Sept. 28 on Hwy 2, at the south Innisfail overpass. The suspects were returning to Central Alberta from Calgary.

RCMP seized fentanyl and cocaine, as well as other items linked to drug trafficking — including a locked safe.

After obtaining a search warrant, Innisfail RCMP officers found fentanyl tablets, cocaine and items consistent with drug trafficking in the safe. In total, 157 fentanyl tablets, half an ounce of cocaine, a quarter ounce of an unknown drug were among the seized items.

“This investigation identified fentanyl trafficking activity from Calgary to Central Alberta, and we can be sure the impact of this deadly drug went far beyond those identified points,” says Staff Sergeant Chris Matechuk of the Innisfail RCMP.

“We will keep collaborating and sharing intelligence between the Priority Crimes Task Force and other police detachments to keep putting those involved in the drug trade before the courts.”

Derek Fitzgerald Savard, 32, and Jennifer Amanda Lindsay, 31, each face two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Savard was also wanted on outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

Savard and Lindsay made their first court appearances in Red Deer on Monday, and both were scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday morning for election and plea.

The Priority Crimes Task Force continues to investigate, and will issue updates if new information becomes available.

The Priority Crimes Task Force is made up of members from Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Rimbey and Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachments and Lacombe Police Service. The task force is committed to increased communication, and sharing criminal intelligence, with a focus on property crimes.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter