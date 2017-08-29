Fentanyl overdose visible in Central Alberta

230 Naloxone kits given out in August so far

Registered Nurse with Turning Point Stephanie Pettigrew was preparing 100 Naloxone kits on Tuesday to give away on Aug. 31 for International Overdose Awareness Day. The kits are available at Turning Point for anyone in need and are funded by Alberta Health Services (AHS). Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Do you know what to do in case of a Fentanyl overdose? Numbers coming out of Turning Point in Red Deer suggest Central Alberta is experiencing increased number of drug overdose cases affecting various demographs.

“We are continuing to see an increase. On average we give out 200 to 400 kits and do anywhere from 60 to 90 reversals [per month],” said Registered Nurse Stephanie Pettigrew with Turning Point.

So far in August, Turning Point has noted about 61 cases of drug reversals which means 61 Naloxone kits were given out to reverse drug overdose cases. In total, the agency has distributed 230 kits in August.

Back in the month of July, the agency reported 90 reversed overdoses, their highest number yet.

“Fentanyl is very inexpensive and unpredictable and not consistent at all so it leads to a higher risk of overdose,” she said.

Easy access to Fentanyl and overdose of the drug initially started in B.C., and is moving eastward in the country.

In Central Alberta, Fentanyl overdose does not discriminate and impacts various demographs from a professor to someone living in the downtown core in Red Deer.

For International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, Turning Point will setup camp at the City Hall Park to raise awareness about drug overdose, give away 100 free Naloxone kits on site with more available at Turning Point office, and teach people about drug overdose and ways to prevent it.

The annual event raises awareness about drug problems to let people know lives can be saved.

Pettigrew explained drug overdose can impact anyone — your brother, your spouse or your teenage child.

“The more people know about overdose, the more we can make an impact,” she explained.

The kits come with information card and a package that explains what to do in case of a drug overdose. Each kit comes with three bottles of Naloxone, three needles and syringes along with alcohol swabs, breathing mask and a pair of gloves.

Naloxone can be drawn with one of the needles and the shot can be given on someone’s arm or their thigh.

On Thursday, people will also find information on depressants and stimulants and other types of drugs.

“We are aware Fentanyl is being mixed into every type of drug that is available right now so we want people to be aware,” said Pettigrew.