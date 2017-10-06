Festival of Trees ticket sales strong

Once again the father-daughter dance — Mistletoe Magic — at Red Deer’s Festival of Trees has sold out in minutes.

“It was less than 10 minutes. We’re pretty thankful for the kind of support we get for that event,” said Alaine Martin, events manager at the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation.

Tickets for events at the festival, that runs Nov. 22 to 26 at Westerner Park, went on sale on Monday, and are available this year through Tickets Alberta.

Martin said Festival of Wines, to be held Nov. 24, was also very close to selling out as of Friday.

“They’ve added craft beers in the last two years. It’s such a popular experience for people. Our attendance has really shifted to include more of the younger demographic.”

Money raised this year from donations, raffles and events, will go towards laboratory automation in hematology and microbiology at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to reduce the time it takes to process samples.

Tickets are still available for Festival Fashion Brunch on Nov. 25, formerly known as ‘Tis the Season Luncheon.

Martin said in addition to an earlier start time, models wearing fashions from local stores will be walking around the room instead of sticking to a catwalk.

“The committee is just so excited about this because they’ve been able to switch things up and already their sales have been really strong this year. We’re really optimistic we’ll sell this event out.”

She said there’s still time to get tickets for Breakfast with Santa on Nov. 26, which hasn’t sold out in the last couple of years, but sales have been up this week.

Tickets are also still available for Festival Business Brunch on Nov. 23, featuring social media expert Bobby Umar.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

