Sam Bolduc, 10, was at the Breakfast with Santa event at Westerner Park Sunday. After taking pictures with Santa Claus, she stayed for a chat. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Festival of Trees wraps up raising more than $950K

Families came out to enjoy Breakfast with Santa Sunday

The 24th annual Festival of Trees wraps up Sunday afternoon at Westerner Park raising more money than it did last year.

Terri Williams, co-chair with the Festival of Trees with the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation said last year the event was able to fundraise close to $950,000.

“We know we will be above that this year,” she said.

The final event Sunday morning was Breakfast With Santa where more than 650 people showed up. Families were seen spending time together at the photo booth — taking pictures, face painting and dancing. Williams said Breakfast with Santa is a fun event for everyone and it brings families together.

“There’s lot of energy, lot of excitement and a lot of fun,” she said Sunday morning.

Breakfast with Santa has been ongoing for more than 20 years. Williams said it’s been called different names in the past but the idea has remained the same: uniting families over breakfast and family activities.

Many events were part of Festival of Trees this year like Festival of Wines, Mistletoe Magic and Festival Fashion Brunch.

All the money raised this year, from donations, raffles and events, will go towards laboratory automation in hematology and microbiology at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

The money will be used to purchase technologically advanced equipment in the microbiology and hermatology department. Lab technicians manually plant and analyze samples currently, which leads to long turn around times. The funding will reduce the time it takes to process samples by 50 per cent.

“Red Deer is just an amazing city of givers. Their support has been overwhelmingly felt by the Festival of Trees organizers,” said Williams.


More than 650 people showed up at the Breakfast with Santa event on the final day of 24th annual Festival of Trees in Red Deer. Some of those attended took to the dance floor on Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate staff

Most Read

