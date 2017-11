Residents should be mindful of large crowds and RCMP presence

A movie will be filmed in City Hall Park on Sunday.

There will be a number of people on site during filming, including a visible RCMP presence.

The Canadian flag may be lowered and temporarily replaced throughout the day for the purposes of filming.

The production company has a special event permit and all the necessary approvals to film in and around city facilities.



