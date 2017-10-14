Final day of advance polling in Red Deer

Time is running out for Red Deerians to cast their ballots early for the 2017 Municipal Election at the Advance Vote.

Today is the final day before regular voting on Monday.

Advance Voting Schedule:

Today from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Advance voting will take place at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery (4525 47A Avenue).

To date 1,058 electors have cast their ballots, this is an increase over the 2013 Advance Vote totals from the same time frame. With the popularity and convenience offered by the Advance Vote option election officials anticipate surpassing the five day totals of previous years.

Yearly comparisons:

2013: 2,230 people (five day total)

2010: 1,090 people (five day total)

2007: 854 people (five day total)

2004: 744 people (five day total)

City of Red Deer electors are voting for the Mayor, eight City Councillors and seven public or five Catholic school board trustees.

There are no additional qualifications, restrictions or requirements to participate in the Advance Vote other than being eligible to vote. To be eligible to vote, an elector must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in Alberta for the last six consecutive months immediately preceding Election Day (since April 16, 2017) and a resident of the city of Red Deer on Election Day. Voters must provide proof of identification that shows both their name and current address.