Final submissions underway in triple-murder trial

Jason Klaus (left) and Joshua Frank in a pickup truck before Frank spoke to an undercover RCMP officer he believed was an organized crime boss about the murders of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Accused murderers Jason Klaus’ and Joshua Frank’s testimonies about what happened the night the Klaus family was killed are “fanciful concoctions,” said a Crown prosecutor on Wednesday.

“Their versions defy common sense and are inconsistent with the physical evidence presented in this trial,” Crown prosecutor Douglas Taylor said in closing submissions Wednesday morning in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench.

Taylor said the evidence shows that Klaus and Frank are each guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus on Dec. 8, 2013.

Klaus planned the murders with Frank, whom he paid to shoot Klaus’ father, mother and sister and torch the house to destroy evidence, he said.

The murders were planned because Klaus had a difficult relationship with his father especially and was afraid thousands of dollars he had stolen from the farm account was about to be discovered.

First-degree murder has been proven and lesser charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter need not be considered, said Taylor in his submissions before Justice Eric Macklin.

Taylor suggested there is “no air of reality” in Klaus’ testimony that he had gone to his family farm with Frank to steal a pickup in an insurance scam and did not know that Frank had shot his family until he confessed days later.

Klaus’ lawyer, Allan Fay, said his client was lying when he told undercover police officers in a Mr. Big sting operation that he had planned the murders with Frank.

Klaus knew details about the shooting of his family because Frank had told him.

Fear of Frank had stopped Klaus from going to police.

“It was not a contrived fear. It was not made-up fear. It was a real fear.”

When Frank and Klaus met at Castor’s Cosmopolitan Hotel the night of the murders it was to plan to steal a pickup from the family farm for Frank to use later once it had been given a paint job and a new vehicle identification number.

The Klaus family would get the insurance payout.

“That was the extent of the scheme. Go there, steal the truck and leave.”

The court should not believe anything Frank says, Fay said.

Frank testified he had been with Klaus on the night of the murders to get some cocaine and had no idea Klaus was planning to kill his family. Frank said he was sitting in Klaus’ vehicle when the killings happened and played no role.

“Joshua Frank is a complete stranger to the truth,” said Fay.

Defence lawyers for Frank will give their submissions this afternoon.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter