Ban in place for about two weeks

Red Deer’s fire ban has been lifted effective immediately thanks to recent rain and acceptable air quality.

The city-wide ban was put in place Aug. 30 due to dry conditions and high daytime temperatures.

Although the fire ban is lifted, citizens are reminded to use their fire pits safely. The city’s Fire Permit Bylaw has information about proper fire pit construction and use.

Emergency Services thanks everyone for their cooperation during the fire ban.