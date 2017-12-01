Firearms, knives stolen from Caroline business

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are asking the public to identify these two suspects. (Contributed photo)

Firearms, knives and other items were stolen from a supply store in Caroline about a month ago.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man and woman who drove a stolen truck into the entry way of the business early Oct. 27.

Video surveillance then captured the two stealing firearms and knives. The surveillance footage was released to the public Friday.

The stolen truck was later recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.



