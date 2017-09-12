Firefighters gain upper hand against wildfires burning west of Red Deer

Fire crews battling blazes in the West Country have gained the upper hand and have held three fires in the area.

An update on the Burnstick Lake fire released Tuesday morning from Alberta Sustainable Resource Development said the fire is now classified as being held.

Being held means the fire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries, based on current weather conditions and resources. There are 33 firefighters, one airtanker, two helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment are working on the fire.

Three wildfires continue to burn in the Bighorn Wildlife area. The Coral Creek valley fire is being held at about 842 hectares in size; the Canary Mountain fire, near White Rabbit Trail/Hummingbird is about 628 hectares in size; and the fire near Crescent Falls is now under control.

Crews said the Crescent Falls fire is completely contained and is expected to be extinguished.

A total of 45 firefighters and support staff, four helicopters and heavy equipment are fighting the fires in the Bighorn area.

Both the Coral Creek Valley and the White Rabbit Trail/Hummingbird areas remain closed to the public as firefighting operations use them for their operations.

The Rocky Mountain House Forest Area is under a fire restriction, which only permits safe wood campfires in fire rings, portable propane fire pits, gas or propane stoves and barbecues designed for cooking or heating. Wood fires in backcountry or random camping areas, charcoal briquettes, turkey fryers, tiki torches and fireworks are prohibited.