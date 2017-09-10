First ever Firefighters’ National Memorial Day observed in Red Deer

Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in line of duty were honoured with a wreath of remembrance at the first Firefighters’ National Memorial Day on Sunday morning. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Approximately 75 emergency services personnel gathered at the Red Deer City Hall Park for the first Firefighters’ National Memorial Day.

Ralph Goodale, the minister of public safety and preparedness in August announced that the second Sunday in September is now Firefighters’ National Memorial Day.

The Red Deer County fire department, Town of Penhold fire department and the RCMP joined the Red Deer Emergency Services’ Honour Guard at 9:30 a.m. for a short ceremony.

Kevin Bettesworth, captain of the Red Deer Emergency Services said the city has hosted similar ceremonies on Sept. 11 in the past years.

The ceremony included an Honour Guard March and a moment of silence to remember those we have lost in line of duty including firefighters, emergency medical service members and law enforcement officers. Flags were lowered to half-mast in accordance with the new federal protocol.

“Our methods may change but our goals remain the same as they were in the past — to save life and protect property sometimes at a terrible cost,” said Bettesworth.

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com