First Friday Red Deer listings for December

A Christmas-themed art exhibit will be one of many First Friday Red Deer displays in December.

Artists Jeri Lynn Ing, Susan Woolgar and Judy Sutter will have their Christmas Market exhibit – with fine art, hand-painted furniture and works on paper – on display at Gallery IS, with a reception Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

The gallery is open in Tuesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from noon to 4 p.m.

The Kiwanis Gallery will have a reception for Carol Lynn Gilchrest’s painting exhibit, The Life of a River: Maps and Landscapes, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will be at the gallery from Nov. 21 to Dec. 24.

GUS – an art series by mother and son will have its reception at the Harris-Warke Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. and a family friendly reception this Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Artist Brandi Hofer’s paintings and photos will be at the gallery from Saturday to Dec. 30.

Frame-It Store and Makers’ Emporium will have various artists’ work on display for The Weather Outside is Frightful… But the Art Inside’s Delightful exhibit from Dec. 1-30. The First Friday reception will be from 6-8:30 p.m.

Artist Sandy Roenspies’ mixed media and acrylics display, Nature’s Best, will be at the A+ Art Gallery and Unique Collections all December. The reception is 4 to 6 p.m.

Wherever the Wind Blows, an acrylic exhibit from Randi Lee Groenveld, Sue Young and Randall Cousins, will have a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Hub on Ross Art Gallery. The exhibit is available in the gallery from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22.

Marjorie Wood Gallery will have Gordon Edwards’ Raptors Over the Landscape photography exhibit available from Nov. 22 to Jan. 22. The reception will go from 4-6 p.m.

Artifacts from the Permanent Collection will be on display at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery starting Dec. 2, as part of the Glamour: Fashionable Red Deer exhibit. The exhibit, which will be on display until March 11, will have its reception from 7 to 9 p.m.

The final First Friday reception of December will be at the Welikoklad Event Centre Gallery where Red Deer College Visual Arts students will show of their mixed media prints. The Visual Arts Student Exhibition’s reception is at 6 p.m.

There are a few exhibits in Red Deer that don’t have receptions in December.

The Gallery on the Alley is hosting Karen Filthaut’s Nature’s Palette acrylic display until Nov. 30.

Artists Andrew Glazebrook, Robin Lambert and Brian McArthur wood and ceramics display is at the Viewpoint Gallery until Dec. 30. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – and closed from noon to 1 p.m.

Canada’s 150th, an exhibit from the Central Alberta Photographic Society, will be on display all December at the Corridor Community Gallery.

Cathy Bible’s Lyrical Abstracts display can be found at the Lyrical Gallery through the end of the year.



