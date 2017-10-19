‘First line of defence:’ Calgary schools get toolkit against child abuse

CALGARY — Schools in Calgary are the first to get a toolkit aimed at helping educators across the country recognize child abuse.

The toolkit was developed by the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre to support teachers and school staff who are often on the front line of reporting cases of child abuse.

Kennedy, a former NHL player who was abused by his junior hockey coach Graham James, has become an advocate for victims of abuse.

The idea came after a survey found school staff weren’t always confident dealing with and reporting suspected cases of sexual or physical abuse.

“A teacher is our first line of defence. Schools are safe havens for children,” Sara Austin, CEO of the Sheldon Kennedy centre, said Thursday.

“It’s where kids spend most of their waking hours every single day and teachers may often be the first person that a child discloses to. They’re a safe, trusted person in a child’s life.”

The toolkit helps people identify signs of abuse, suggests ways to support children who may disclose abuse and explains how to report it to authorities. It also includes a video and discussion guide.

“It’s your legal responsibility to report,” Kennedy says in the video. “It is so important to take action if you suspect anything. You could be the difference in a child’s life.”

It also includes a message from a Calgary police detective who investigates child abuse crimes.

“It might seem insignificant but that might be the piece of the puzzle we need to get an investigation going,” says Det. Mark Weir.

“Sometimes with kids, when they get out of the home, this is really the first interaction they will have with adults other than family members. This might be that next trusting relationship they have.”