Five Central Albertans nominated for Minister’s Senior Service Awards

Among the 62 individuals nominated for the 2017 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards, there are five Central Albertans and three from Red Deer.

Next week, nominees will be honoured in Red Deer at a community celebration.

Timothy Kmiech, Dolores Naumenko and D.J. Paul of Red Deer have been nominated for individual awards for their work in the community. The individual awards go to people of any age who provide volunteer services to seniors in Alberta.

The Red Deer community celebration will be held on Aug. 15 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Radisson, 6500 67th St.

Kmiech has been nominated for his work portering residents at Extendicare Michener Hill; Naumenko has been nominated for providing monthly entertainment at Extendicare Michener Hill and monthly church services at Extendicare and Valley Park Manor; and Paul has been nominated for portering resdients at Extendicare Michener Hill.

According to a press release from the Alberta government, the service awards recognize Albertans who improve the lives of seniors through their volunteer service. There are categories from individuals and organizations as well as the inaugural Alice Modin Award. Modin campaigned to launch a seniors day in Strathcona County, later becoming the provincewide Seniors’ Week.

Rita Thompson of Olds and Art Tizzard of Big Valley are both up for the Alice Modin Award, who have volunteered in their community for 20 or more years.