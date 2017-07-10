Five vehicles stolen from Red Deer car rental company

After first thefts, three suspects returned to steal again

RCMP have provided a surveillance photo of one of the suspects.

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a group of thieves who stole five vehicles from a car rental company in the early hours of July 3.

At 12:35 a.m. that day, suspects broke into the return key box at a local vehicle rental company by prying it out of the cement. They then stole three vehicles: a Ford Fusion, a cargo truck and a cargo van. Three male suspects then returned to the location at 1:45 a.m. and stole the remaining two vehicles in the lot — a Dodge Ram and a Jeep Compass.

RCMP obtained video surveillance of the suspect Ford truck and the male driver, and are looking for public assistance to identify them.

The Ford Fusion was recovered by Red Deer RCMP on Sunday when they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and arrested the 26-year-old man they found inside it. The Jeep Compass was recovered after it was abandoned on 67th Street Saturday evening.

Still outstanding are: a white 2017 Ford Transit van, Alberta licence plate E11699; a white 2017 GMC Savanna van, Ontario licence plate AS87748; and a silver 2017 Dodge Ram, Alberta licence plate L86939.

If you recognize this man or this truck, or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.