WATCH: Flags of Remembrance in Sylvan Lake

There were 128 flags bearers holding the Canadian flag high during the Flags of Remembrance ceremony in Sylvan Lake on Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Over 120 Canadian flags were raised to honour fallen soldiers in Sylvan Lake on Saturday.

The fourth annual Veterans Voices of Canada Flags of Remembrance was held at Centennial Park to pay tribute to the 128,000 Canadian military and RCMP officers who were killed or are missing in action.

Flag bearers lined up next to the lake, and held the flags up as two horses rode by.

Allan Cameron, founding executive director for Veterans Voices of Canada and Flags of Remembrance, said it make him emotional seeing those flags rise.

“As tough of a guy as I think I am, when I see that it just hits me. I think of the veterans I’ve had in my family that I don’t have anymore and it represents them,” Cameron said.

There were 12 Flags of Remembrance events nationwide – the first one was held in Sylvan Lake in 2014.

“This is where it started, this is where all the original support for it started … and (the event) is growing and I’m so happy with it. I can’t ask for much more.

“I’ve seen pictures from the events from across Canada and it’s being received very well. I’m really proud of what’s going on here,” said Cameron.

People shouldn’t wait for Remembrance Day to honour those who died defending the nation, Cameron added.

“I hope people walk away with a better appreciation for our veterans and I hope it makes them realize that Remembrance Day shouldn’t just be one day of the year,” he said.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said he’s happy the event is growing, both locally and nationally.

“It’s incredible to be a part of,” said McIntyre. “When it all comes together it is a very powerful tribute and a moving visual.”

McIntyre said he was happy to see a great turnout, especially because heavy wind was tipping over tents and giving younger children some issues holding the flags on their own.

“Everyone was tough and didn’t let it get in the way of giving honour where honour was due. It really was incredible to see,” he said.

The 128 will be set up along Hwy 11 until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter