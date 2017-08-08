Floaters delayed by slow flowing Red Deer River

RCMP want people to be better prepared

Last week Stettler RCMP responded to several reports about floaters between Content Bridge and McKenzie Crossing on the Red Deer River who were overdue to return home.

RCMP said everyone was located safe and sound, but want to remind people to be better prepared.

Police advise people on the river that the river is typically slow this time of year and cause floaters to greatly underestimate the amount of time it will take to reach their destination.

People should also bring cellphones with full batteries and keep them in a sealed container in case emergency services needs to be contacted.

They should be mindful of the weather forecast well after their expected time of arrival and bring appropriate clothing if possible.

And they should always let people know where they are going and their destination.