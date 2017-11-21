(Contributed from Alberta Health Services Facebook)

Flu cases steadily climb in Central Alberta

So far the number of Central Albertans admitted to hospital with the flu has held steady at 11 people with no flu-related deaths this season.

Lab-confirmed cases climbed to 72 as of Nov. 11 and included 61 Influenza A, four Influenza B, and seven cases yet to be identified as A or B.

“It’s not a new strain or a strain that we don’t know. It’s definitely one of these two, but it couldn’t be identified through the lab techniques that we have,” said Dr. Mohammed Mosli, medical officer of health for Alberta Health Services (AHS) Central Zone, on Tuesday.

He said there is nothing about Influenza A or B currently circulating that make them more difficult to identify.

Four influenza outbreaks have been confirmed in Central Alberta since August. An outbreak is when at least two people experience similar symptoms within 48 hours.

Across Alberta there have been 592 confirmed flu cases — 478 Influenza A, 82 Influenza B, and 32 not yet identified. A total of 178 people have been admitted to hospital, and four flu-related deaths were reported, three in Calgary and one in South Zone.

Flu vaccine is available free to all Albertans six months of age and older through AHS clinics, pharmacies and physicians.

Mosli said H3N2 has been identified as the strain of Influenza A making people sick this season. It’s a one of the most virulent strains, but it’s something AHS has seen before, and H3N2 is one of the strains included in the vaccine.

“Influenza vaccine is the best way to defend ourselves, arm ourselves against the influenza virus. However this virus is a very tricky one and it mutates and adapts to survive. We do our best to protect people.”

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs caused by a virus that is spread through the air. It is also spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone with the flu.

A higher risk of complications from the flu is possible for children six to 59 months of age, pregnant women, people 65 years or older, and people with chronic health problems.

“Influenza, in general as a disease, affects everyone, whether young or old. However the outcome of the disease is what differs,” Mosli said.

Last season 64 people with lab-confirmed influenza died, including 11 in Central Zone.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campaign renews push to make Bighorn Backcountry a wildland provincial park, ATV groups unhappy
Next story
Robotics challenge sparks student interest in Red Deer

Just Posted

Campaign renews push to make Bighorn Backcountry a wildland provincial park, ATV groups unhappy

A push to provide provincial protection for the Bighorn Backcountry area has… Continue reading

Flu cases steadily climb in Central Alberta

So far the number of Central Albertans admitted to hospital with the… Continue reading

CP Holiday train makes stops in Central Alberta

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Auditor general flags Royal Military College for costs, cadet behaviour

The Royal Military College of Canada has taken another blow to its… Continue reading

After death of 8th child, Ikea relaunches dresser recall in U.S and Canada

NEW YORK — Ikea relaunched a recall of 29 million chests and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

Innisfail girl goes missing again

RCMP are looking for a missing Innisfail teenager. Taylor Lapointe, 15, was… Continue reading

who is flagging serious problems with the venerable institution’s costs and the behaviour of its senior cadets.

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

CP Holiday train makes stops in Central Alberta

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month