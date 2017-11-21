Flu cases steadily climb in Central Alberta

So far the number of Central Albertans admitted to hospital with the flu has held steady at 11 people with no flu-related deaths this season.

Lab-confirmed cases climbed to 72 as of Nov. 11 and included 61 Influenza A, four Influenza B, and seven cases yet to be identified as A or B.

“It’s not a new strain or a strain that we don’t know. It’s definitely one of these two, but it couldn’t be identified through the lab techniques that we have,” said Dr. Mohammed Mosli, medical officer of health for Alberta Health Services (AHS) Central Zone, on Tuesday.

He said there is nothing about Influenza A or B currently circulating that make them more difficult to identify.

Four influenza outbreaks have been confirmed in Central Alberta since August. An outbreak is when at least two people experience similar symptoms within 48 hours.

Across Alberta there have been 592 confirmed flu cases — 478 Influenza A, 82 Influenza B, and 32 not yet identified. A total of 178 people have been admitted to hospital, and four flu-related deaths were reported, three in Calgary and one in South Zone.

Flu vaccine is available free to all Albertans six months of age and older through AHS clinics, pharmacies and physicians.

Mosli said H3N2 has been identified as the strain of Influenza A making people sick this season. It’s a one of the most virulent strains, but it’s something AHS has seen before, and H3N2 is one of the strains included in the vaccine.

“Influenza vaccine is the best way to defend ourselves, arm ourselves against the influenza virus. However this virus is a very tricky one and it mutates and adapts to survive. We do our best to protect people.”

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs caused by a virus that is spread through the air. It is also spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone with the flu.

A higher risk of complications from the flu is possible for children six to 59 months of age, pregnant women, people 65 years or older, and people with chronic health problems.

“Influenza, in general as a disease, affects everyone, whether young or old. However the outcome of the disease is what differs,” Mosli said.

Last season 64 people with lab-confirmed influenza died, including 11 in Central Zone.



