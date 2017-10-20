Flu clinic opens on Monday at Westerner Park

Free vaccine to all Albertans six months of age and older

The first local immunization clinic for the flu season opens its doors at Westerner Park Harvest Centre at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Vaccine is available free to all Albertans six months of age and older through Alberta Health Services (AHS) clinics, pharmacies and physicians.

“We have seen cases and outbreaks of influenza already,” said Dr. Digby Horne, medical officer of health AHS Central Zone, in a press release.

“You may be healthy now but without immunization, everyone is at risk. Prevention is your only protection.”

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs caused by a virus that is spread through the air. It is also spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone with the flu.

A higher risk of complications from the flu is possible for children six to 59 months of age, pregnant women, people 65 years or older, and people with chronic health problems.

AHS said immunization is the most effective means of protecting against the strains of influenza virus circulating each season. Because those strains change from season to season, people should be immunized each year.

“Last season, influenza immunization cut Albertans’ risk for influenza by just more than 40 per cent. That’s great, but last year’s immunization won’t protect you this season. You need this season’s immunization to be protected this season,” Digby said.

Over a six-month period last season, more than 1,600 Albertans were hospitalized and 64 died with influenza, including 11 in Central Zone.

AHS said influenza causes more emergency department visits than heart attacks and strokes, not to mention significant downtime from work and leisure activities.

AHS immunization clinics will be held at Westerner Park Harvest Centre, 4847A 19th St., Oct. 23 and 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Oct. 24, 25 and Nov. 1 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.

People can drop in or pre-book appointments by calling 403-356-6300.

Clinics will also be held at Golden Circle Senior Centre, 4620 47A Ave., Nov. 6 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; at Kentwood Alliance Church, 4 Kennedy Dr., Nov. 8 and 9 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and at Red Deer First Christian Reformed Church, 16 McVicar St., Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Immunization at Golden Circle Senior Centre, Kentwood Alliance Church, and Red Deer First Christian Reformed Church are drop-in only.

For more information, including local clinic schedules, visit www.ahs.ca/influenza or call Health Link at 811.


