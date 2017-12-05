Former Alberta premier Dave Hancock appointed a judge in provincial court

Former Alberta premier Dave Hancock has been named a provincial court judge.

Hancock, who is 62, is to serve on the bench adjudicating family and youth matters in Edmonton.

The longtime lawyer has been retired from politics since serving as interim premier in 2014 following the resignation of Alison Redford.

Hancock held many portfolios in his 18 years in government with the Progressive Conservatives, including health, education and justice.

As government house leader, he was also in charge of shepherding bills through the legislature.

He practised criminal, civil, family and corporate law before he went into politics.

