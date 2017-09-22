Former mayoral candidate seeks a council position instead

Council candidate Jason Habuza wants to see changes in transit and policing. Photo supplied

A former Canadian Armed Forces member has joined the race to become a Red Deer city councillor.

Jason Habuza is the manager at Burger King. A few weeks ago, he had declared he would run for mayor but after some thought he decided he should start at the council table.

If elected Habuza would like to see a municipal police force in place. Habuza believes a municipal police force will help curb crime in the city.

Currently, Red Deer does not have a ward system and candidates are elected based on the highest number of votes. If appointed, Habuza would like to change that. The council candidate lives in the Pines area and said the northern part of the city is under represented and having boundaries will change that.

“It would be great to have for a city this size,” said Habuza.

Habuza is advocating for an improved transit system in the city with additional hours Sunday evenings. Going into specifics, he said the transit system can use a higher budget to hire more drivers.

“I have employees who work Sunday evenings, and they end up going home early just to catch the bus,” he said.

He is in agreement with council’s direction for the city but wants to see a few changes — safety being one.

He is also taking a stance for affordable housing in Red Deer.

Habuza believes the ongoing construction in the city is overwhelming — especially for newcomers.

“If you’re not used to traffic circles you would get lost,” he said.

He finds the roundabout at Clearview easier to manoeuvre than the one on 67 Street.

If elected, he would advocate to reduce wait times at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Above all, Habuza stands for a change in Red Deer. He said every citizen wants to see a change in this election.

Originally from Regina, Habuza moved to Red Deer in 2007, and he has served in the Canadian Armed Forces as a supply technician in the reserves for 14 years.

