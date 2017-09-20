Watch: Former RCMP officer seeks 4th term

Former RCMP officer and incumbent Buck Buchanan has dedicated nearly 10 years of his life to Red Deer city council.

Buchanan, who is seeking a fourth term, said he has been a councillor long enough to know the job requires team effort.

He said given his RCMP background, he understands how policing works. Officers spend long hours doing paper work, and the city has passed resolutions to make their job more efficient.

Buchanan said the province requires regional co-operation from municipalities as per the changes in the Municipal Government Act (MGA). He said the City of Red Deer has been working with its regional partners long before.

He wants people to understand what falls under the city’s jurisdiction and what’s mandated by the province while speaking about the issues at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. Buchanan advocates for Red Deerians but want people to know the hospital expansion concerns do not fall under city’s mandate.

He brings his work ethic to council.

“I’m hoping people are seeing value in the individual because that’s what I have to offer, and my work ethic,” he said.

He is aware of how the city operates, and he is familiar with procedures and people.

“Having gone through the orientation process and getting to know people and how it works, so I have a leg up in that regard,” he said.

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com