Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

Chevi Rabbit, a former Red Deer College student, was recognized as one of the 25 most influential human rights activists in the province at a Alberta legislature on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Rabbit wrote, “honoured to serve my communities and those who support me.”

The former RDC student is known for starting the annual Hate to Hope — a diversity walk-rally according to the event’s Facebook page.

In November, an Issue of Avenue Edmonton recognized Rabbit as one of the Top 40 Under 40 for actively advocating against hate crimes and helping others feel comfortable in their skin.

In 2014, Rabbit received the Justice Minister Award for Hate Crime Awareness.

Rabbit grew up in Ponoka and attended RDC from 2006 to 2008.



