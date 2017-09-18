Former Red Deer defence lawyer has counterfeit money, stolen licence plate charges withdrawn

Two charges against a former Red Deer defence lawyer were withdrawn and a third is headed for alternative measures after a resolution was reached.

Bradley James Mulder, 45, of Ponoka County, was scheduled to stand trial Monday in Red Deer provincial court. He was charged with possession of a counterfeit $20 bill and possession of a switchblade.

The counterfeit charge and an unrelated possession of a possession of a stolen licence plate were withdrawn. In both instances, the Crown Prosecutor said there wasn’t a reasonable likelihood of conviction on the charges.

Mulder was arrested on Feb. 7 in Sylvan Lake, when police executed a search warrant. Police said they found materials commonly used for the production of counterfeit currency. A 32-year-old Sylvan Lake woman was charged with possession and production of counterfeit currency.

The licence plate charge was set for trial on Sept. 29, but it was brought forward to Monday to prevent the need for an out of town judge to be in Red Deer for the trial.

On the counterfeit money charge, he said he received the certificate from police proving it was counterfeit the morning of the trial. He said he was unable to provide it as part of disclosure because of this. On the stolen licence plate charge, the prosecutor said he had asked police to provide proof that it was reported stolen. That had yet to be provided and with 11 days until trial, he requested to withdraw the charge.

Prior to the start of trial, Andrew Phypers, counsel for Mulder, and the Crown Prosecutor told judge Allan Lefever they had reached the deal.

The possession of a switchblade offence will be resolved through alternative measures. This allows a first time offender to avoid prosecution by agreeing to community services work, counselling or donation to a registered charity. Mulder has four months to complete his alternative measures and will be back in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 26, 2018. If he successfully completes his alternative measures, the charge will be withdrawn.

The licence plate and switch blade were forfeited to the court.

Mulder also faces charges from a May 5 search warrant by Rimbey RCMP. Police said they found several stolen vehicles at a rural property near Rimbey. He faces five charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He will appear in Rimbey provincial court on those charges on Oct. 6.

