Foundation grants issued

Red Deer & District Community Foundation have announced funding recipients for Canada 150 Fund grants as well as Smart & Caring Communities Grants.

Recipients of the grants for Canada 150 activities and events included:

$10,000 to the City of Lacombe for its Canada Day celebration event.

$9,724 to Veterans Voices of Canada Association for Keeping History Alive: Veteran Stories on Video.

$9,000 to Drumheller Community Learning Society for the Clear Language Citizenship Test Study Guide: A Supplementary Resource for Discover Canada.

$7,000 for Friends of Sunnybrook Farm Society for its new entrance and storytelling wall.

$5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Red Deer & District for Celebration 2017.

$2,500 to Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society for the Children’s Festival at Canada Day celebrations.

$1,975 to the Summer Village of Gull Lake for its Canada Day celebration event.

$1,500 to Norwegian Laft Hus Society for its Norwegian Laft Hus Festival.

Recipients of the 2017 Smart and Caring Communities Spring Grant Program included:

$8,000 to Family Services of Central Alberta for its adult day support program.

$6,000 to Central Alberta Brain Injury Society for its program co-ordinator.

$5,000 to Red Deer Symphony Orchestra Association for its Music Plus Explorers Education & Outreach.

$4,800 to Butt Ugly Anti-Tobacco Society for its program tour.

$3,652 to The Mustard Seed for kitchen equipment upgrades.

$3,600 to Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre for Maternity Home 2 unit furnishings.

$3,348 to Red Deer Action Group Society for its subsidy ride program.

$2,600 to Catholic Social Services for its Community Connections Cooking Class.

$2,500 to Shalom Counselling Centre of Alberta for its counselling program 2017.

$2,500 to Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre for its fee assistance for families.

$2,000 to Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society for its Festival Hall mural.

$2,000 to The Leadership Centre Society of Central Alberta for a marketing plan and products.

$2,000 to Volunteer Central Society for its Training for Success in the Volunteer Sector program.

$2,000 to Habitat for Humanity Red Deer Region Society for its Native Friendship Centre build.

Sylvan Lake Community Endowment Fund Committee also announced recipients for its 2017 Fall Grant Program. Shalom Counselling of Alberta received $2,000 for its counselling program 2017, and The Lending Cupboard Society received $3,000 for lending operations.