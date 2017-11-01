Four Central Albertans recognized for domestic and relationship violence, bullying work

Some of the people working on the frontlines, responding to domestic and relationship violence, were recognized for their hard work.

Of the 18 nominations received by the Central Alberta Domestic and Relationship Violence Initiative Committee, awards were handed out to four people on Wednesday at a luncheon.

These awards have been held annually since 2005.

Jim Freeman, of J. Freeman Psychotherapy Ltd., won the Patrick Dillon leadership award for outstanding contributions and leadership on an ongoing basis by a senior manager or agency director. Freeman has spent decades developing treatment services for perpetrators and victims of domestic violence.

The lifetime achievement award went to Kim Haugen, of the Domestic Violence Intervention Response Team. The award recognizes a frontline employee who has made a significant difference for at least 10 years to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and bullying.

Two people won the frontline services providers’ awards. Samantha Chartrand, of the Outreach Centre Julietta’s Place, and Lauren Davies, Alberta Justice and Solicitor General Community Corrections. The award recognizes the “dedicated and hardworking” men and women on the front lines, who provide services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and bullying. Criteria for the award includes collaborative work with colleagues and the community, creativity, initiative and innovation.


