Four face charges from Sylvan Lake drug and gun bust

Cocaine, shotguns and a loaded handgun were just a part of what police seized from a sweeping search warrant execution in Sylvan Lake.

On Sept. 12, officers from three Central Alberta RCMP detachments and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team searched four homes and two vehicles. These searches netted drugs, guns, an electronic scale, a machete, brass knuckles, ammunition and $2,400 in cash.

Sgt. Bob Schultz, Red Deer RCMP General Investigation Section, said among the drugs found were cocaine, crack cocaine and hydromorphone. Police are waiting on lab results on other drugs to determine what they are.

“I have a whole team invested in this investigation,” said Schultz. “It was a couple months long and the work was spread out. They (accused) don’t work on a schedule so we don’t work on a schedule. But we have to collect the elements of the offences.”

Officers also seized two shotguns, a rifle and a loaded handgun.

Insp. Ken Foster said the investigation, which started in mid-July, was the work of the Priority Crimes Task Force who became aware of the suspects through their police work.

Four people have been charged in the bust and their charges range from possessing prohibited and restricted weapons and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“We’d be remiss to think this is a one-time thing,” said Foster, adding a small number of people in Central Alberta are responsible for a large amount of the crime.

“This is a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition that is dangerous to police and public safety, but I think it’s the tip of the iceberg. There’s not a week that goes by where we don’t seize firearms and ammunition.”

Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Andrew Shepherd said the bust was sizable for the community.

“It’s worrying and troublesome,” said Shepherd. “It will have a sizable impact on the community. They’re local individuals and I think the effect it will have on the community will be profound.”

The Priority Crimes Task Force is made up of members from Red Deer RCMP GIS, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Rimbey and Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachments and Lacombe Police Service. The task force is committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific property crimes offenders, in keeping with the K Division emphasis on crime reduction strategies.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be laid.

