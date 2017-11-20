Four people arrested after gas and dash

Four people were arrested after an alleged gas and dash in two stolen vehicles on Friday.

Police said at about 7:15 a.m. Innifail RCMP reported that two vehicles fled the Co-op gas bar in Spruce View without paying for gas. One of the vehicles, a Jeep, was reported stolen out from Red Deer.

At about 8 a.m. Rocky Mountain House RCMP located both vehicles at the intersection of Hwy 22 and 54. When officers attempted to stop the vehicles sped away.

A short time later the vehicles were spotted on Hwy 734 and again fled from police. Eventually both vehicles were stopped and two men and two women were arrested.

Police said they found numerous stolen identifications including credit cards, bank cards and cheque books in the vehicles, as well as counterfeit American and Canadian money and equipment used to manufacture counterfeit money.

Police said the majority of stolen IDs were from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake.

A BB handgun, methamphetamine and marijuana were also located in one vehicle.

A 24-year-old Innisfail man was charged with seven counts of possession of stolen property, flight from police, two counts of possession of Canadian and American counterfeit money, two counts of producing counterfeit money, possession of a counterfeit machine, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, and fuel theft.

A 19-year-old Red Deer woman was charged with seven counts of possession of stolen property, flight from police, two counts of possession of Canadian and American counterfeit money, two counts of producing counterfeit money, and possession of a counterfeit machine.

A 26-year-old Red Deer man was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle over $5,000, 13 counts of possession of stolen property, flight from police, possession of a BB gun for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of material used to make counterfeit money, assaulting a police officer, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, six counts of breaching a recognizance, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and fuel theft.

A 32-year-old of Three Hills was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle over $5,000, 13 counts of possession of stolen property, flight from police, possession of a BB gun for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of material used to make counterfeit money, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.