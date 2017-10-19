Four RDC instructors awarded for their scholarly activity

Red Deer College instructor Leanne Vig was one of the four Scholarly Activity Award winners for 2017 at the college. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Not all of us are math wizards and students often dread going into an accounting class — that’s when instructors like Leanne Vig come in.

They make learning with numbers fun by using online tools like the debit credit dance videos.

Such instructors — four to be exact — including Vig, Candi Raudebaugh, Kristen Gulbransen and Dr. Heather Marcovitch were awarded at the Recognition of Scholarly Activity Awards on Thursday evening at Red Deer College.

A total of $10,000 was divided between the four recipients based on merit and ranking.

Applicants were assessed based on innovation, creativity, originality and prestige — depending on where their work was portrayed — be it in articles or at conferences.

Jeff Wigelsworth, chair of the Recognition of Scholarly Activity Committee said about 12 faculty members participated to be recognized this year.

Vig has been an RDC instructor since 2009. She teaches accounting and income tax courses at the Donald School of Business. Her scholarly teaching focuses on active learning in the classroom and adapting to online learning.

Raudebaugh and Gulbransen worked together to look into fostering student resilience on campus.

Raudebaugh said as part of the project, the two instructors measured student resilience at the beginning of the academic year and at the end. As part of the project, students attended an informal Communities of Practice group where they could get together and talk about what helps them be resilient and cope with life as a student.

“We found that the students were able to attend a Communities of Practice group had higher resilience and they also improved over the course of the year, whereas scores stayed the same for everyone else,” she said.

Raudebaugh said the hope for the future is to reach every student to provide them support and resources that will help them become resilient. She said the aim is to have a permanent Communities of Practice program on campus for students.

Marcovitch is an English instructor with the School of Arts at RDC. Her research focus was Oscar Wilde, the early feminists known as the New Women, the writers of the English decadence, and late Victorian literary magazines.



