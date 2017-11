Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier in November and stole items totalling to about $2,000.

On Nov. 6, the four suspects entered the Erskine Antique and Collectibles and split up and proceeded to steal a number of items.

Stettler RCMP are looking for public’s assistance with the investigation. Those with information can contact the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter