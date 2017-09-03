Four wildfires burning in Rocky Forest area

Firefighters are putting out four wildfires in the Rocky Forest area with one wildfire burning out of control.

Wildfire information officer Barry Shellian confirmed there’s no threat to any nearby community or property because all wildfires are burning in remote locations.

A 1,350 hectare fire is located near Coral Creek area, a 493 hectare fire is burning in the upper South Ram drainage, a 67 hectare fire is near Crescent Falls and a 0.1 hectare fire is located north of Nordegg.

The 67 hectare fire was out of control while the 0.1 hectare fire was under control on Sunday. The 1,350 and 493 hectare wildfires won’t grow bigger than expected.

The team consists of 44 wildland firefighters, 13 heavy equipment machinery including bulldozers and water trucks and eight aircrafts. All four wildfires are being handled by the same team. Most resources have been diverted to contain the fire that’s out of control.

The wildfire near Crescent Falls is closest to the Municipal District of Bighorn — about 11 kilometres away while Nordegg is about 27 kilometres away.

Shellian confirmed the fires are burning in the opposite direction of the communities.

As a result of the wildfires, Coral Creek Valley, White Rabbit Trail/Hummingbird and the area close to Crescent Falls are closed to public.

A fire advisory has also been issued for the Rocky Forest area due to the current and forecasted weather conditions. Under the advisory all existing permits have been cancelled and no new permits will be issued. All burning other than campfire is prohibited.

For more information visit wildfire.alberta.ca

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com