Fraud investigation turns up ID, credit cards and beef jerky

Red Deer RCMP arrest two suspects

Red Deer RCMP recovered multiple pieces of stolen identification, mail, cheques, credit cards, plus a large quantity of beef jerky bought with a fraudulent corporate cheque.

Police said the documents were stolen from 15 victims.

Officers arrested two suspects after responding to a report at a hotel of possible fraud activity by guests on Nov. 2.

Police said one suspect was arrested with large quantities of stolen identification, mail, cheques and credit cards, as well as methamphetamine. The other suspect had the beef jerky that was purchased using a fraudulent corporate cheque written to a bank account opened under a false name.

A 37-year-old man is charged with 12 counts of possession or trafficking in government documents, nine counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of theft or misuse of credit cards, four counts of stolen mail and drug possession.

A 35-year-old man will face charges of fraud and use of a forged document.


News tips
