Fraud suspect caught on camera, Red Deer RCMP seek public’s help

Anyone who recognizes suspect is asked to call police

(Contributed photo).

Red Deer RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying a woman suspected of breaking into lockers at a Red Deer fitness facility, stealing credit cards.

RCMP believe the suspect is the same woman who was caught on camera in two other fraud instances in recent months, and are sharing surveillance photos.

On Sept. 27, the suspect entered a women’s change room at a fitness facility and cut the locks from four lockers. She left with credit and bank cards, personal cheques, electronics and keys.

One of the victims’ credit cards was used twice before it was cancelled. Another victim’s bank card was also used. Attempts were made to cash cheques stolen from one of the victims. A bank account was opened in one of the victims’ names before the fraud was discovered and the account was frozen.

On July 13, Red Deer RCMP were called to a jewellery store in Parkland Mall at 8:20 p.m. after a woman attempted to open a store credit card using a stolen credit card and driver’s license as identification.

The store staff verified the credit card had been reported stolen and called RCMP. The suspect fled from the store. The victim’s purse had been stolen on July 5 when thieves broke into a locker at a Calgary fitness facility.

Earlier on July 13, Red Deer RCMP determined the same suspect had used the identification stolen out from Calgary to withdraw $1,700 from one branch of the victim’s bank. A second attempt was made at another branch, but she was unsuccessfully in getting more funds from a credit line.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or has information about the investigation, is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.


