Free concert series at Red Deer College

Music will fill the halls of Red Deer College.

MusiCamp Alberta students and professional musicians will be performing free concerts every weekday at the RDC Arts Centre from July 31 to Aug. 11.

In addition to the weekday shows, there will be three feature concerts with concert bands, a jazz band and musical theatre at the same venue.

Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. – Francis E. Dunnigan Concert Band and David J. Peterkin Symphonic Band

Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. – David J. Peterkin Symphonic Band and Jazz Band

Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. – Musical Theatre Intensive and Performance

No tickets are required for the shows, as they are all free to attend.

MusiCamp Alberta is the province’s largest and longest running summer music program. If you have any questions about the upcoming concerts, you’re asked to call Red Deer College at 403-342-3526.