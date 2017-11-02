St. Gregory the Great Catholic School Grade 2 student Haylee Germsheid enjoys a hot lunch Thursday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Free hot lunches for St. Gregory students

A hot lunch on a cold day helps the smiles stay for students at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Blackfalds.

School divisions across the province received a provincial grant earlier this year to create a healthy eating pilot program at one school.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools selected St. Gregory for the Nutritious Lunch Program, which serves up free hot lunches to students from kindergarten to Grade 6.

“So far it’s been a really big success and has gone very smoothly,” said Jill Hynes, cafeteria manager. “The kids are loving it, and parents like that they don’t have to pack a lunch every day.”

In the first two weeks, 180 students from kindergarten to Grade 2 were fed hot lunches and over the next two weeks students from Grades 3 to 6 will get the hot lunches.

If all goes as planned, every student will get the lunches after that period.

Some of the lunches served so far include soups, chilies, casseroles and potato lasagna. Hynes said she wants to add different types of meals as the program continues.

“As the kids walk by the cafeteria they’re always waving, smiling and complimenting the food so that’s been really good,” said Hynes.

The menu is created with Alberta Health Services dietitians to ensure dietary needs are met.

Chris Andrew, St. Gregory principal, said he’s happy his school was chosen to host the pilot project.

“It’s really great for the kids, especially on a cold day like today, to have a hot lunch,” he said.

Grade 6 to 9 students at the school help serve the food at lunch, which counts towards their community service hours. Andrew said the program will eventually be able to feed Grade 7, 8 and 9 students at a small price as well.

“It’ll only be $4 for them to buy a lunch which is a really good deal for a middle school student to eat,” he said.

One of the reasons St. Gregory was chosen for the pilot program was because it has a commercial kitchen inside the school, Andrew added.

“Getting everything together has been a little inundating a bit because we’re trying to feed 360 students, but so far it’s been good,” he said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Grade 8 student Santanna Hutzkal hands a bowl of soup to a Grade 2 student during Thursday’s hot lunch at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Blackfalds. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Centre for Positive Relationships opens in Lacombe

Just Posted

Update: Snow clearing starts on major streets in Red Deer on Thursday

Public works gears up for another winter

Trudeau applauds Payette for standing up for science in convention speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is proud of Gov. Gen. Julie… Continue reading

Lake Louise ski resort faces trial next month; charged with cutting endangered trees

A company accused of cutting down endangered trees at a popular ski… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic Regional School division buses cancelled in Rocky Mountain House

Schools are open but bus service cancelled

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

Free hot lunches for St. Gregory students

A hot lunch on a cold day helps the smiles stay for… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month