Free infant nutrition workshop coming to Red Deer

New Red Deerian parents will be able to learn more about infant nutrition with the help of an upcoming workshop.

Alberta Health Services will offer a free infant nutrition workshop Dec. 13 at the Johnstone Crossing Community Health Centre from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A registered dietitian will discuss why babies need to start on high-iron foods at six months and why introducing different food textures is important.

Parents will also be able to learn how to make their own baby food using a variety of kitchen tools they may already have at home and how to prepare vegetables, fruit, meat, meat alternatives and infant cereal using a number of different tools.

The class ends with a taste test to compare store-bought baby foods and homemade baby foods for taste and texture.

Parents are encouraged to bring babies to the class, which focuses on creating a positive feeding relationship.

Offered in Red Deer since 2003, the infant nutrition classes are now offered in 29 communities across the Central Zone.

For more information on the workshop or to register, call 403-356-6333.



